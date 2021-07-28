Contrasting BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) & Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Inventiva alerts:

4.2% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inventiva and BeyondSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventiva N/A N/A N/A BeyondSpring N/A -117.00% -82.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inventiva and BeyondSpring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventiva 1 1 0 0 1.50 BeyondSpring 0 1 2 0 2.67

BeyondSpring has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 252.77%. Given BeyondSpring’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Inventiva.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inventiva and BeyondSpring’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventiva $430,000.00 1,241.55 -$38.40 million ($1.13) -12.23 BeyondSpring $180,000.00 2,011.79 -$60.97 million ($2.03) -4.56

Inventiva has higher revenue and earnings than BeyondSpring. Inventiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Inventiva on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of MPS VI subtype disease. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for developing new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Inventiva S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Daix, France.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of small cell lung cancer; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. BeyondSpring Inc. has collaboration agreements with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.