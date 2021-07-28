Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Hold

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States."

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 49,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45,907 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

