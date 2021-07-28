Newmont Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

NEM opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $1,651,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

