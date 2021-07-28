Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.63. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 93,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.