Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. assumed coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $802.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.80. Gannett has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gannett by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

