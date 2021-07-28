First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

