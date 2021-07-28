FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.50. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.