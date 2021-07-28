Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 290,174 shares.The stock last traded at $71.40 and had previously closed at $74.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

