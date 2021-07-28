Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up to $22.48

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.48, but opened at $23.34. Torrid shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. Cowen started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

