Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XMTR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Get Xometry alerts:

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $71.16 on Monday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.