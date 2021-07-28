EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.15.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 17.85 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

