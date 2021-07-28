Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $105.04

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.04, but opened at $111.00. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $111.63, with a volume of 2,781 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.63.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

