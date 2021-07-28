The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 62.6% in July

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:GRX opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
