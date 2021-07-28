So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.70

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 4686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.00 and a beta of 0.20.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SY. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

