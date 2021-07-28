NanoViricides Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,346 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,792% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

