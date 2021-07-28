Investors Buy Large Volume of ResMed Call Options (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,159 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 765% compared to the average volume of 365 call options.

NYSE:RMD opened at $264.24 on Wednesday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $265.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.10.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.25.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

