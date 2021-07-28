BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

BTRS stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.32.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

