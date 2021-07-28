ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.91% from the company’s previous close.

IS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

IS opened at $8.73 on Monday. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

