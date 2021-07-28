American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of AMNB opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $353.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 42,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

