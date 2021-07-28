Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BE. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

