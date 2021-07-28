FY2021 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 327,263 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

