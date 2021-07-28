JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.
OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
