JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

