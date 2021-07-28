Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

Schindler has a 1-year low of $249.25 and a 1-year high of $326.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.05.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

