Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THLLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $21.31 on Monday. Thales has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.62.

