Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 200.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.