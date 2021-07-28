Ping Identity (PING) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ping Identity to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Ping Identity has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. On average, analysts expect Ping Identity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57.

Several research firms have commented on PING. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

