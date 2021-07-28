Mohawk Industries (MHK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 3.570-3.670 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $78.93 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.87.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

