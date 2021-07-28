Comparing Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 14.32% 67.44% 17.92% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atkore and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atkore presently has a consensus price target of $72.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.99%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and TNR Technical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $1.77 billion 1.90 $152.30 million N/A N/A TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Atkore has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet. The MP&S segment provides products and services that frame, support, and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment, and systems in electrical, industrial, and construction applications. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products. It also distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and sealed lead acid batteries. The company sells its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers. TNR Technical, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sanford, Florida.

