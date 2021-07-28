Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Abbott Laboratories Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

