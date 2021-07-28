Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given a C$168.21 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) received a C$168.21 target price from analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
IFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 price objective on Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.54.
TSE:IFC opened at C$169.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$173.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$167.73.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
