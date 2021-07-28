Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given a C$168.21 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) received a C$168.21 target price from analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 price objective on Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.54.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

TSE:IFC opened at C$169.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$173.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$167.73.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.