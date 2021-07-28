Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

