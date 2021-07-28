$17.74 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to report $17.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.81 billion and the lowest is $17.63 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $74.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $75.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.11. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

