3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.54 Billion

Analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce $8.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.01 billion and the highest is $8.86 billion. 3M posted sales of $7.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.38 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.75 billion to $37.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $200.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.02. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

