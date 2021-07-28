AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 40.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $117.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $120.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,357 shares of company stock worth $46,618,175. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,941 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

