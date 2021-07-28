R. F. Lafferty Increases Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target to $19.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price target boosted by R. F. Lafferty from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

GOEV opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.26. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Equities analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

