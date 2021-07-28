Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Lowered to $7.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWO. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.41 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

