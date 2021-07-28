Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

CSTR opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $464.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,206,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

