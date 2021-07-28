HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.67

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several research firms have commented on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HUYA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUYA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in HUYA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

