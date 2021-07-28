Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €103.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krones has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €85.11 ($100.13).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €83.20 ($97.88) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €78.09. Krones has a 52 week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52 week high of €86.40 ($101.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -31.08.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

