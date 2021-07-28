Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €121.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.83 ($122.16).

ZAL opened at €97.58 ($114.80) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €96.48. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

