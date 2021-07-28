UBS Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €12.00 Price Target

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on (INGA) in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on (INGA) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.71 ($13.78).

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

