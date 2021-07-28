Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $262.38

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $262.38 and last traded at $260.62, with a volume of 6243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

