Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 4,716.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

RNLSY opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

