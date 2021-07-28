Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $154.84

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.84 and last traded at $154.17, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

