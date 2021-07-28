Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 3,785.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of PLW opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.27.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.
