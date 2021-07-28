Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 3,785.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of PLW opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLW. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,115,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter.

