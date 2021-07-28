Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHS opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. Sophiris Bio has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Sophiris Bio
