Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHS opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. Sophiris Bio has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

