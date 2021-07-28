Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.26

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.26 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 1815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,823,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

