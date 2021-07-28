Analyzing APA (NASDAQ:APA) & EQT (NYSE:EQT)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

APA has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares APA and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA -0.06% N/A -0.11% EQT -28.97% -0.06% -0.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APA and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 1.58 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -17.19 EQT $3.06 billion 1.85 -$967.17 million ($0.19) -106.95

EQT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for APA and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 8 10 1 2.63 EQT 0 2 14 0 2.88

APA currently has a consensus price target of $23.97, suggesting a potential upside of 29.16%. EQT has a consensus price target of $22.79, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than EQT.

Summary

EQT beats APA on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

