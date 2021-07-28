William Blair Comments on Graco Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

