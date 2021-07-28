Critical Contrast: PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) versus MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.9% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PacificHealth Laboratories and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00

MediWound has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and MediWound’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MediWound $21.76 million 5.13 -$9.20 million ($0.34) -12.06

PacificHealth Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediWound.

Profitability

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A MediWound -41.37% -125.38% -29.58%

Summary

MediWound beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacificHealth Laboratories Company Profile

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MWPC005, a topically applied biological drug candidate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

